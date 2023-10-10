trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673455
Israel takes major action against Hamas, closes Cryptocurrency accounts

Oct 10, 2023
Israel Hamas Conflict Update: Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, Israel has taken major action against Hamas. Due to this, Cryptocurrency accounts of Hamas have been closed.
"Not Beyond India's Capacity…" UNGA Prez Dennis Francis Comments On India's Bid For Permanent Seat On UNSC
PM Modi Speaks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
play icon0:44
PM Modi Speaks with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
India Palestine War Breaking: Israel has issued a big statement
play icon2:18
India Palestine War Breaking: Israel has issued a big statement
‘Didn’t Start The War, But Will Finish It,’ Said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu
play icon4:47
‘Didn’t Start The War, But Will Finish It,’ Said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu
Israel's Foreign Ministry makes huge statement on Hamas Conflict
play icon0:51
Israel's Foreign Ministry makes huge statement on Hamas Conflict

