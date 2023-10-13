trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674755
Israeli Army on Gaza: Dangerous Israeli tanks are running towards Gaza Strip

Oct 13, 2023
Israeli Army on Gaza: Israeli Army has become extremely lethal on the 7th day of the war. Dangerous Israeli tanks are running one after the other towards Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, today the Israeli army will launch ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, due to which the war is expected to escalate further.
