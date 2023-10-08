trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672406
Israeli PM makes huge statement amid Israel Hamas Conflict

|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas showered missiles on Israel on Saturday. After which retaliation started from Tel Aviv. The Israeli PM gave a big statement on this attack and said, 'The aid going towards Gaza should be stopped'.
