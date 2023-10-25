trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679931
Israel's most dangerous brigade will destroy Hamas!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The war between Israel and Hamas continues for the 19th day. So far, more than 6500 people have died in this war. Now in this war, Israel has fielded its most dangerous Golani Brigade. Watch this special report
