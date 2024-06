videoDetails

Women protesting against water scarcity in Delhi's Karolbagh

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Delhi Water Crisis Protest: Demonstrations are being held in Delhi regarding the water crisis. In Karol Bagh, women have protested by breaking pots. Along with this, complaints have been made about dirty and smelly water. There will be a hearing on water crisis in the Supreme Court today. The court has sought a report on Delhi's water crisis.