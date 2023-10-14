trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675485
Israel's strong plan against Hamas !

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Pakistan nurtures terrorists and runs terrorism factory. Israel has again been exposed in the Hamas war. Where the whole world including India is standing against the cruelty meted out to the Israeli people. Whereas Pakistan has maintained silence on the Hamas terrorists who entered Israel and put humanity to shame.
Why did Shoaib Akhtar say – Team India performed brilliantly
play icon32:30
Why did Shoaib Akhtar say – Team India performed brilliantly
World Cup 2023: India Wins Against Pakistan
play icon1:25
World Cup 2023: India Wins Against Pakistan
How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
play icon7:33
How is the situation on Gaza border, see EXCLUSIVE report from ground zero
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
play icon4:45
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas terrorists hiding in tunnels in Gaza
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.
play icon2:41
IND vs PAK Breaking: Pakistan's team all out, India got the target of 192 runs.

