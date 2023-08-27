trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654183
ISRO Chief S Somnath's big announcement! Important statement given on Rover

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3, ISRO Chief Somnath gave a big statement, he said that the rover's work on the moon is complete, every step of the rover is being monitored and these 14 days are very important to complete the mission.
