ISRO Chief's big announcement after the success of Chandrayaan 3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon after the soft landing of the lander. Everything is happening according to the plan of ISRO. ISRO told that 2 out of 3 objectives of the mission have been completed.
Chandrayaan has completed 2 out of 3 objectives to reach the moon, ISRO gave the latest update
Chandrayaan has completed 2 out of 3 objectives to reach the moon, ISRO gave the latest update
The war that Pakistan cannot forget, thundered 120 Indians, 3000 Pakistanis fled
The war that Pakistan cannot forget, thundered 120 Indians, 3000 Pakistanis fled
VHP announces to take out Yatra again in Nuh
VHP announces to take out Yatra again in Nuh
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Statement of VHP leader Vinod Bansal – Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Nuh on Monday
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO chief said on naming Shivshakti, 'This is PM's right, there is nothing wrong in it'
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO chief said on naming Shivshakti, 'This is PM's right, there is nothing wrong in it'

