ISRO decides to target 'Man Mission' after 'Moon Mission'!

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Updates: With the landing of Chandrayaan-3, a major part of the Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission has been completed. The remaining part is the Moon rover which is rolling down from the lander. He is roaming around and doing research in it under a pre-fixed program. According to the agency, the Moon rover is equipped with Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to obtain elemental composition around the landing site. ISRO has indicated that after 'Moon Mission' the next 'Man Mission' may happen.
