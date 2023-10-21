trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678128
ISRO Is Set To Launch Its First Test Vehicle Flight TV-D1 From Sriharikota, General Public Waiting Bated Breath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Moving one step closer to India’s first Human Space Mission, ISRO is all set to launch the first Test Vehicle Flight TV-D1 from Sriharikota on October 21 for mission Gaganyaan.
