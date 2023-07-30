trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642379
ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 satellites from Sriharikota

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
ISRO on July 30 launched PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission.

