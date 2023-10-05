trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671136
ISRO releases satellite photos of danger over Lhonak Lake

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Sikkim Flash Flood LIVE: There is a threat of destruction looming over Lhonak Lake amid heavy floods in Sikkim. Regarding this, ISRO has released satellite images in which pictures before and after the disaster have been released.
