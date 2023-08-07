trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645651
ISRO shares first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan-3

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The ISRO has released first ever-images of the moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar orbit insertion. ISRO put out the video with the caption “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion”.

