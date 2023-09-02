trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656596
ISRO to launch first Solar Mission Aditya L-1 today

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission Launch: Today is a very important day for India. After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, today ISRO is going to fly towards the Sun. The launch time of Suryaan Aditya L-1 has been fixed at around 11.50 am.
DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
'INDIA' likes Modi but opposition alliance is anti-Modi
'INDIA' likes Modi but opposition alliance is anti-Modi
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting

