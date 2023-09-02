trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656810
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ISRO's Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: Nigar Shaji Addresses After Successful Launch Of First Sun Mission

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Aditya-L1, Project Director- Nigar Shaji addresses after the successful launch of the first sun mission “Aditya-L1”
Follow Us

All Videos

Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
play icon1:26
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
play icon8:9
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
India won the toss, decided to bat first
play icon1:34
India won the toss, decided to bat first
Pakistan announced playing 11
play icon2:44
Pakistan announced playing 11

Trending Videos

Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
play icon1:26
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
play icon8:9
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
India won the toss, decided to bat first
play icon1:34
India won the toss, decided to bat first
Pakistan announced playing 11
play icon2:44
Pakistan announced playing 11