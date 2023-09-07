trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659022
ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 took its selfie, also sent a photo of Earth

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
India's Suryaan Aditya L1 has done a great job. ISRO's Solar Mission Aditya L1 has also taken its selfie. Aditya has also sent photos of Earth and Moon. Let us tell you that 7 payloads have been installed on Aditya L1 to study the Sun. Suryaaan will study the Sun through these seven payloads.
