“It seems he is angry with Manipur…” former Manipur CM Okram Singh questions PM Modi’s silence over Manipur violence

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
National Convention on Peace in Manipur was held in New Delhi on June 25. Various party leaders including CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, CPI leader D Raja and former CM Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh attended the event. Addressing the event, Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh alleged that the Central Government completely ignored the Manipur issue.

