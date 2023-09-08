trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659427
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on September 08 arrived in Delhi. Giorgia Meloni landed in the National Capital to attend G20 Leaders’ Summit. She was received by Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.
Follow Us

All Videos

IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
play icon5:3
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
play icon9:23
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi

Trending Videos

IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
play icon5:3
IMF MD could not stop her steps, used to dance while reaching Delhi
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
play icon9:23
Uttarakhand By Poll Result 2023: Congress candidate ahead in seventh round in Bageshwar
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
play icon1:49
Chief of African Union reached Delhi, received a warm welcome
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
play icon3:18
General VK Singh said something like this on welcoming the US President
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi
play icon4:26
Big Breaking on G-20 Summit: Tibetan community against China in Delhi