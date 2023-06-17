NewsVideos
J.P. on Tripura tour Nadda, said – PM Modi changed the fate of the country

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda said that praised PM Modi's government. He said that 74 airports have been built in the last nine years. Attacking the Congress, he said that only scams used to happen during the Congress rule.

