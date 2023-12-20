trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701171
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry Row: 'I was isulted for 20 years,' says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Follow Us
PM Modi Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankar Mimicry Row Video: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made fun of Jagdeep Dhankar by mimicry. Chairman Dhankhar also raised objection on this matter in the House. At the same time, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Vice President Dhankhar and talked about this issue. PM Modi told Dhankhar that whatever you have to hear today, I have been hearing it for the last 20 years.

All Videos

BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Play Icon1:57
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Play Icon0:17
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Play Icon4:22
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Top News: Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry | Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon4:35
Top News: Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry | Rahul Gandhi
Ananya Pandey Makes Headlines in No-Makeup Look, Guard's Reaction Raises Eyebrows
Play Icon0:16
Ananya Pandey Makes Headlines in No-Makeup Look, Guard's Reaction Raises Eyebrows

Trending Videos

BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
play icon1:57
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
play icon0:17
Deepika Padukone without Makeup: Prepare to be Surprised
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
play icon4:22
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Top News: Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry | Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:35
Top News: Jagdeep Dhankhar Mimicry | Rahul Gandhi
Ananya Pandey Makes Headlines in No-Makeup Look, Guard's Reaction Raises Eyebrows
play icon0:16
Ananya Pandey Makes Headlines in No-Makeup Look, Guard's Reaction Raises Eyebrows
pm modi on jagdeep dhankar mimicry,jagdeep dhankar mimicry video,dhankhad mimicry,dhankar mimicry video,dhankar in rajya sabha,dhankar mimicry full video,141 mps suspended,Breaking News,jagdeep dhankhar rahul gandhi,kalyan banerjee jagdeep dhankhar,kalyan banerjee video,jagdeep dhankhar kalyan banerjee,tmc mp kalyan banerjee,parliament winter session 2023,Parliament security breach,dhankar mimicry row,pm modi reaction on dhankar mimicry row,Hindi News,Modi,