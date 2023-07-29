trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641927
Jaipur: Big secret revealed from Rajasthan's second Anju's mobile, created a stir in Pakistan!

|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Jaipur: A minor girl going to Pakistan to meet her lover has been caught by the CISF from the airport, tell that the girl had befriended a Pakistani youth on Instagram. The girl is a resident of Shrimadhopur in Sikar. She was going to meet her lover living in some town near Lahore. Police is checking the girl's mobile.

