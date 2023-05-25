NewsVideos
Jairam Ramesh launches scathing attack on PM Modi ,says, 'privilege snatched from President'

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: Opposition is continuously besieging PM Modi regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh surrounded PM Modi and said that 'the Prime Minister took away the privilege from the President'.

