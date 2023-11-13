trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687755
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaish terrorist killed in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
A Jaish terrorist has been killed in Pakistan when he was going to join an anti-India rally. Another terrorist has been killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan. Unidentified attackers came on a motorcycle and killed the terrorist.
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
Play Icon8:43
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?
Play Icon6:16
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Play Icon8:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
Play Icon9:26
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Play Icon1:40
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Trending Videos

Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
play icon8:43
Congress spokesperson's big statement on Mahadev batting app
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?
play icon6:16
38 days of Gaza war completed, what has happened so far?
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
play icon8:14
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Congress silent on 'Mahadev Betting App'?
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
play icon9:26
Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson gets angry in debate
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
play icon1:40
MP Election 2023 : PM Modi attacks Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Maulana Rahimullah Tariq killed in pakistan,Pakistan news,jaish terrorist killed in pakistan,jaish terrorist in pakisan,masood azhar right hand killed,Indian Army,action on pak terrorist,pak terrorist killed,Deshit,Pakistan terrorist killed,pakistan terrorist shot dead,maulan tariq killed,world news,Hindi News,Top news,jaish e mohammed terrorist killed,terrorist killed,Pakistan terrorists,India Pakistan,atanki maara gaya,India Action On Pakistan,Trending,