NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter starts in Andwan Sagaram area of Anantnag

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
Encounter has started in Andwan Sagaram area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Zone Police said that police and security forces are engaged in the operation.

All Videos

Will Imran Khan's party PTI be banned in Pakistan?
13:13
 Will Imran Khan's party PTI be banned in Pakistan?
Maharashtra: Tension occurs due to violent clash between two groups in Akola
1:26
Maharashtra: Tension occurs due to violent clash between two groups in Akola
Karnataka election: Basavaraj Bommai's resignation after defeat!
7:58
Karnataka election: Basavaraj Bommai's resignation after defeat!
Jyotish Guru: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
5:47
Jyotish Guru: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Jyotish Guru: Know about Big loss due to these 5 mistakes!
4:1
Jyotish Guru: Know about Big loss due to these 5 mistakes!

Trending Videos

13:13
Will Imran Khan's party PTI be banned in Pakistan?
1:26
Maharashtra: Tension occurs due to violent clash between two groups in Akola
7:58
Karnataka election: Basavaraj Bommai's resignation after defeat!
5:47
Jyotish Guru: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
4:1
Jyotish Guru: Know about Big loss due to these 5 mistakes!
jammu kashmir encounter,Jammu Kashmir,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,jammu and kashmir rajouri encounter,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,encounter in rajouri,Rajouri encounter,jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,Encounter,rajouri jammu kashmir,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir rajaouri encounter,rajouri encounter news,Jammu & Kashmir,Kashmir,jammu kashmir news today,kashmir rajaouri encounter,