NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jammu And Kashmir: Wildfire Engulfs Zabarwan Range In Srinagar, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS: Srinagar witnessed a major wildfire outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir's Zabarwan Range on Sunday, March 17. ANI reports indicate it's a forest fire, with video footage showing flames and thick black smoke

All Videos

Kolkata: 5-Storey Building Collapses, 10 Rescued
Play Icon01:00
 Kolkata: 5-Storey Building Collapses, 10 Rescued
Indian Navy Rescue another ship Mv Ruen from Somali Pirates
Play Icon02:19
Indian Navy Rescue another ship Mv Ruen from Somali Pirates
Rajasthan: Four Coaches, Including Engine, Derail Near Ajmer
Play Icon00:52
Rajasthan: Four Coaches, Including Engine, Derail Near Ajmer
Vladimir Putin becomes Russian President for fifth time
Play Icon01:13
Vladimir Putin becomes Russian President for fifth time
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon04:24
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Kolkata: 5-Storey Building Collapses, 10 Rescued
play icon1:0
Kolkata: 5-Storey Building Collapses, 10 Rescued
Indian Navy Rescue another ship Mv Ruen from Somali Pirates
play icon2:19
Indian Navy Rescue another ship Mv Ruen from Somali Pirates
Rajasthan: Four Coaches, Including Engine, Derail Near Ajmer
play icon0:52
Rajasthan: Four Coaches, Including Engine, Derail Near Ajmer
Vladimir Putin becomes Russian President for fifth time
play icon1:13
Vladimir Putin becomes Russian President for fifth time
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon4:24
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra