Rajneeti: Why Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting polls?

Sonam|Updated: May 03, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Today Congress ended the biggest suspense for Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Amethi and Rae Bareli. Congress party announced its candidates from both the seats. But the biggest question remains that why is Priyanka Gandhi not contesting the elections?

