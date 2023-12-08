trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696474
Jammu Kashmir Bill: Brought to help BJP, says Omar Abdullah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Politics has started on Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill...National Conference has opposed the bill...Party leader Omar Abdullah said that this bill has been brought to help BJP.
