Jammu & Kashmir: Blast Outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab In Poonch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
An explosion occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Tuesday night. However, officials stated that there were no reports of any injuries.

