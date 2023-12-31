trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704670
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry bans J&K organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat

|Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Home Ministry has banned J&K's organization Tehreek-e-Hurrirat. The central government has declared it illegal under UAPA. Giving this information, the Home Ministry said that this organization is involved in a conspiracy to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India.

