Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Last farewell to Panchkula's son Colonel Manpreet, father-in-law said - mountain of sorrows broken

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: The mortal remains of martyr Manpreet Singh, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought to Panchkula, Haryana. Here he will be given his last farewell. On this occasion, Panchkula's son Colonel Manpreet said that the father-in-law said that a mountain of sorrow has fallen on the family, even before this operation he had talked to my daughter.
