Jammu Kashmir Breaking: Last rites of martyr Ashish Dhonak will be held today in Panipat, Haryana.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: The last rites of Ashish Dhaunik, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, will be held today in Panipat, Haryana. The family is in deep shock after Ashish's martyrdom.
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag, officers from Army, Police injured
play icon1:14
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Anantnag, officers from Army, Police injured
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays tribute to martyr DSP Humayun Bhatt
play icon0:53
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha pays tribute to martyr DSP Humayun Bhatt
Martyr Manpreet Singh's mortal remains will be brought to Panchkula, Haryana
play icon1:20
Martyr Manpreet Singh's mortal remains will be brought to Panchkula, Haryana
TOP 100: Modi government has released the agenda of the special session of Parliament, 4 bills will be introduced in the House. There will be discussion on two bills each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
play icon10:42
TOP 100: Modi government has released the agenda of the special session of Parliament, 4 bills will be introduced in the House. There will be discussion on two bills each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistani bowlers!
play icon1:29
IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistani bowlers!

