Jammu Kashmir Encounter: 1 terrorist killed, army jawan injured in Kupwara

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Kupwara Encounter Update: Security forces have achieved great success in the Kupwara encounter. Has been killed in Kupwara encounter. This encounter is going on since yesterday evening. Let us tell you that the encounter is going on between terrorists and security forces in Lolab area of ​​Kupwara.