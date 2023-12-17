trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700040
Jammu & Kashmir: Forest Protection Force new weapon for Terrorism

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
ecurity forces have prepared a full proof plan for 'the end' of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. This plan will prove to be another name of death for the terrorists seeking shelter from the already ongoing Operation All Out. FPF has been armed with weapons to eliminate the terrorists.

