Jammu & Kashmir: LeT commander Mukhtar Bhat neutralised in Awantipora

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

The police neutralised Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mukhtar Bhat along with 2 other terrorists in Awantipora. 1 AK-74 rifle, 1 AK-56 rifle, and 1 pistol have been recovered. As per the reports, the terrorists were going to attack the security forces camp.