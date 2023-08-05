trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645011
NewsVideos
videoDetails

JAMMU KASHMIR: Picture of Kashmir after removal of Article 370, increased tourism, 683 terrorists killed

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
JAMMU KASHMIR: After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the picture of Kashmir has changed, tourism has increased in the state, while 683 terrorists have been killed in the encounter of security forces with terrorists.

All Videos

Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
play icon6:10
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present

Trending Videos

Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
play icon6:10
Ukraine's drone attack on Russian port
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
play icon11:41
Gyanvapi ASI survey update: ASI team entered inside by breaking the lock of the basement of Gyanvapi
NIA's big action against PFI
play icon0:45
NIA's big action against PFI
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
play icon1:46
Breaking: Protest against bail of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in Sikh Riots case
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
play icon4:13
ASI resumes scientific survey of mosque complex; Muslim side present
Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir terrorism,Mehbooba Mufti,Jammu Kashmir,Zee News,Breaking News,PDP,Mehaboba Mufti,Jammu Kashmir,Article 370 abrogation,Mehbooba Mufti house arrest,Jammu and Kashmir,,पीडीपी,महबूबा मुफ्ती,जम्मू कश्मीर,अनुच्छेद 370 निरस्तीकरण,महबूबा मुफ्ती नजरबंद,जम्मू और कश्मीर महबूबा मुफ्ती,महबूबा मुफ्ती ने PDP नेताओं की नजरबंदी का लगाया आरोप Mehaboba Mufti Pdp Leader Put Under House Arrest Along With Other Senior PDP Leaders,,