Jammu-Kashmir Security Forces shots down terrorist in Poonch

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Security forces have achieved great success in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed a terrorist. It is being told that the terrorist was trying to infiltrate the LoC.

