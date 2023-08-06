trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645315
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnesses blockage after heavy landslide, clearance work underway

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended after it witnessed a heavy landslide in the Ramban area on August 06. A section of the highway has been blocked after which people in the region have been advised not to travel till restoration work is completed.

