Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Talking about the ‘India Semiconductor Mission’, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India is progressing at a very fast pace step by step. He added that Japan and India on July 20 signed a Memorandum of Cooperation for semiconductor development, manufacturing, research, design and talent development.
