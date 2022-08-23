NewsVideos

Japan launches a unique contest to urge young people to drink more alcohol. Why would any country do that?

Japan's National Tax Agency has come up with an unorthodox initiative that tries to get young Japanese adults to drink more. The online contest is dubbed Sake Viva! Clearly, the Japanese government couldn't just watch the alcohol industry go down. Watch the full story.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
