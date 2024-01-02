trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705374
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Japan Plane Fire: A massive fire broke out in a plane parked at the airport in Japan. Plane Catches Fire in Japan

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Japan 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: 1 जनवरी को जापान में आए 7.6 तीव्रता के भूकंप (Earthquake in Japan) ने तबाही मचा दी. जिसकी बाद की खौफनाक वीडियो सामने आए हैं. वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि भूकंप ने सड़कों से लेकर कई घरों को खिलौनों की तरह की उजाड़ दिया है. जानकारी के अनुसार अब तक 1 दर्जन से भी ज्यादा लोग इस भूकंप की चपेट में आए हैं.

All Videos

Owaisi on Ram Mandir: ओवैसी ने नौजवानों से किस बात को लेकर की अपील?
Play Icon1:54
Owaisi on Ram Mandir: ओवैसी ने नौजवानों से किस बात को लेकर की अपील?
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Move Over Tom Cruise' - Anand Mahindra Makes a Case for Desi Showman's Cold Coffee
Play Icon0:53
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Move Over Tom Cruise' - Anand Mahindra Makes a Case for Desi Showman's Cold Coffee
Clashes Erupt Between Truck Drivers and Police in Mainpuri
Play Icon2:55
Clashes Erupt Between Truck Drivers and Police in Mainpuri
VIRAL VIDEO: Aerial Anomalies - Birds' Unusual Flight Pattern During Massive Earthquake in Japan
Play Icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Aerial Anomalies - Birds' Unusual Flight Pattern During Massive Earthquake in Japan
Know TOP 25 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
Play Icon2:46
Know TOP 25 News of the day | 2nd January 2024

Trending Videos

Owaisi on Ram Mandir: ओवैसी ने नौजवानों से किस बात को लेकर की अपील?
play icon1:54
Owaisi on Ram Mandir: ओवैसी ने नौजवानों से किस बात को लेकर की अपील?
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Move Over Tom Cruise' - Anand Mahindra Makes a Case for Desi Showman's Cold Coffee
play icon0:53
VIRAL VIDEO: 'Move Over Tom Cruise' - Anand Mahindra Makes a Case for Desi Showman's Cold Coffee
Clashes Erupt Between Truck Drivers and Police in Mainpuri
play icon2:55
Clashes Erupt Between Truck Drivers and Police in Mainpuri
VIRAL VIDEO: Aerial Anomalies - Birds' Unusual Flight Pattern During Massive Earthquake in Japan
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Aerial Anomalies - Birds' Unusual Flight Pattern During Massive Earthquake in Japan
Know TOP 25 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
play icon2:46
Know TOP 25 News of the day | 2nd January 2024
airport in Japan,Fire in Japan,