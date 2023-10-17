trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676648
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Japan's big statement regarding Gaza attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The people of Gaza are living in very difficult conditions in fear of Israeli ground attack. More than 4000 people have been killed in the Israeli war. Now meanwhile, Japan has given a big statement
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon0:50
"Hope We Can Get Married To Those We Love" Harish Iyer On LGBTQIA+ Rights Petitions
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
play icon4:36
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
Israeli Aircraft Target Hezbollah In Lebanon After Hamas, Killing 4 Terrorists
play icon4:10
Israeli Aircraft Target Hezbollah In Lebanon After Hamas, Killing 4 Terrorists
Israel-Hamas War: Air Force Takes Down Hamas Headquarters And Terrorist Financing Bank
play icon3:22
Israel-Hamas War: Air Force Takes Down Hamas Headquarters And Terrorist Financing Bank
After Hamas, now Lebanon launches a major attack
play icon0:40
After Hamas, now Lebanon launches a major attack

Trending Videos

play icon0:50
"Hope We Can Get Married To Those We Love" Harish Iyer On LGBTQIA+ Rights Petitions
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
play icon4:36
Destruction in Gaza due to Israeli attack!
Israeli Aircraft Target Hezbollah In Lebanon After Hamas, Killing 4 Terrorists
play icon4:10
Israeli Aircraft Target Hezbollah In Lebanon After Hamas, Killing 4 Terrorists
Israel-Hamas War: Air Force Takes Down Hamas Headquarters And Terrorist Financing Bank
play icon3:22
Israel-Hamas War: Air Force Takes Down Hamas Headquarters And Terrorist Financing Bank
After Hamas, now Lebanon launches a major attack
play icon0:40
After Hamas, now Lebanon launches a major attack
Japan on Israel Hamas War,israel air force attack on gaza,Israel news today,Hamas news,Israel news,Israel rocket attack,Gaza rocket attacks,israel iron dome,Gaza Rocket Fire,Israel vs Gaza,Israel-Palestine war,Israel-Palestine conflict,Israel-Gaza conflict,Israel-Palestine Tension,Latest Israel News,hamas israel war,gaza israel war,Israel news today,Israel news,israel terror attack,गाजा इजरायल युद्ध,india on israel,us on israel,world on israel,