Jasprit Bumrah To Finally Make A Comeback, Seen Practicing At NCA

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah has been out from cricket for almost a year. Due to a serious back injury, Bumrah missed the 2022 T20 World Cup, 2022 Asia Cup, and the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After having back surgery, the Mumbai Indians bowler has been recuperating at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA).
