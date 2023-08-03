trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643991
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday requested the Indian government to bring back Dhara’s child Ariha Shah, who has been living in a foster care in Berlin, Germany for around two years.

All Videos

ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
play icon1:38
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
play icon3:54
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
play icon3:22
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
7 people dead in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
play icon3:30
7 people dead in Haryana Nuh Violence Case

Trending Videos

ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
play icon1:38
Muslim side's Rasheed Firangi Mahali makes big statement on Allahabad High Court's decision
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
play icon3:54
Gyanvapi masjid Case update: Allahabad HC's big decision in Gyanvapi case, Gyanvapi will be surveyed
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
play icon3:22
Gyanvapi masjid case update: Mahavijay of Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, HC orders Gyanvasi survey
7 people dead in Haryana Nuh Violence Case
play icon3:30
7 people dead in Haryana Nuh Violence Case