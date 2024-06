videoDetails

JDU's big statement on leaving NDA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: A big statement of JDU leader KC Tyagi has come to the fore. His statement has come at a time when RJD has accused him of leaving NDA. KC Tyagi said, we stand by our previous stand. JDU under the leadership of Nitish Kumar once again expresses its support to NDA. We are with NDA, we will remain with NDA. According to official ECI trends, JDU is leading on 15 seats. Counting of votes is still going on.