Jharkhand Election 2024 Update: CM Yogi attacks Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 03:14 PM IST

CM Yogi's big statement in Jharkhand. Whenever there is division, we are ruthlessly cut off- Yogi. Stay united, stay noble- CM Yogi. Make people realize your strength- Yogi. Do not divide in the name of castes- CM Yogi. 'If the demography changes, it will be difficult to blow the conch or ring the bell'.