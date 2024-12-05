Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2828019https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-was-pakistan-behind-sambhal-riots-2828019.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Police investigations into the Sambhal riots reveal startling findings, including American-made bullets and Pakistani ammunition. Evidence suggests a possible Pakistani and Al-Qaeda conspiracy.

All Videos

DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
Play Icon05:31
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
Deshhit: Who is Munna Kumar, 'Father' of 138 Voters?
Play Icon52:31
Deshhit: Who is Munna Kumar, 'Father' of 138 Voters?
Baat Pate Ki: Beef Ban Imposed in Assam
Play Icon46:56
Baat Pate Ki: Beef Ban Imposed in Assam
Rajneeti: Tauqeer Raza’s Controversial Statement on Bangladesh Violence
Play Icon39:56
Rajneeti: Tauqeer Raza’s Controversial Statement on Bangladesh Violence
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit
Play Icon43:59
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit

Trending Videos

DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
play icon5:31
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
Deshhit: Who is Munna Kumar, 'Father' of 138 Voters?
play icon52:31
Deshhit: Who is Munna Kumar, 'Father' of 138 Voters?
Baat Pate Ki: Beef Ban Imposed in Assam
play icon46:56
Baat Pate Ki: Beef Ban Imposed in Assam
Rajneeti: Tauqeer Raza’s Controversial Statement on Bangladesh Violence
play icon39:56
Rajneeti: Tauqeer Raza’s Controversial Statement on Bangladesh Violence
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit
play icon43:59
Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Sambhal Visit
NEWS ON ONE CLICK