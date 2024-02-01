trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716296
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest News: The biggest upheaval took place in the politics of Jharkhand. Champai Soren will be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has taken this step after the decision of resignation of current Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Champai is said to be a close relative of Hemant Soren. Champai was holding the responsibility of cabinet minister in the current government.

