NewsVideos

Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED leaves residence of Prem Prakash, seized AK 47 rifles

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s intense search at the residence of middleman Prem Prakash on Jharkhand illegal mining and extortion case was over, the ED recovered 2 AK 47 rifles from his residence on August 24 in Ranchi. Ranchi Police claimed that the weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash’s residence. Prem Prakash is an alleged middleman in corrupt deals.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s intense search at the residence of middleman Prem Prakash on Jharkhand illegal mining and extortion case was over, the ED recovered 2 AK 47 rifles from his residence on August 24 in Ranchi. Ranchi Police claimed that the weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash’s residence. Prem Prakash is an alleged middleman in corrupt deals.

All Videos

Watch Video: #deepikapadukone dares #ranveersingh to take the ‘Sock Challenge’
Watch Video: #deepikapadukone dares #ranveersingh to take the ‘Sock Challenge’
University Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor condemns nepotism in staff appointment
University Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor condemns nepotism in staff appointment
Emerald Court RWA: All arrangements done ahead of Supertech’s twin towers demolition
 Emerald Court RWA: All arrangements done ahead of Supertech’s twin towers demolition
Raja Singh’s ‘Prophet’ remark condemned by AIMIM, says protest to continue until MLA’s arrest
Raja Singh’s ‘Prophet’ remark condemned by AIMIM, says protest to continue until MLA’s arrest
JP Nadda to visit Assam, Tripura on August 29
 JP Nadda to visit Assam, Tripura on August 29

Trending Videos

Watch Video: #deepikapadukone dares #ranveersingh to take the ‘Sock Challenge’
University Amendment Bill: Kerala Governor condemns nepotism in staff appointment
Emerald Court RWA: All arrangements done ahead of Supertech’s twin towers demolition
Raja Singh’s ‘Prophet’ remark condemned by AIMIM, says protest to continue until MLA’s arrest
JP Nadda to visit Assam, Tripura on August 29