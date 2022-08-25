Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED leaves residence of Prem Prakash, seized AK 47 rifles

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s intense search at the residence of middleman Prem Prakash on Jharkhand illegal mining and extortion case was over, the ED recovered 2 AK 47 rifles from his residence on August 24 in Ranchi. Ranchi Police claimed that the weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem Prakash’s residence. Prem Prakash is an alleged middleman in corrupt deals.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

