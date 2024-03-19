NewsVideos
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA Sita Soren resigns

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news from Jharkhand politics, Jama MLA Sita Soren from JMM resigned from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, submitted her resignation letter to the central president of the party

