Jharkhand Police and CRPF shots down 25 Lakh Rewardee Naxalite in joint operation

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Big success has been achieved against Naxalites in Jharkhand. In a joint operation by police and CRPF, a Naxalite with a reward of 25 lakhs has been killed. A joint team of CRPF and Chatra Police were attacked in a well-planned manner by the well-known Maoist group and 5 Naxalites were killed in retaliation.